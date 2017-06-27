A tea tradition
ANCIENT CEREMONY: Mari Okada, wife of Japanese Ambassador Mitsuhiko Okada, prepares matcha tea during the Japanese tea ceremony at their residence, Maxwell Phillip Street, St Clair. Photo: STEPHEN DOOBAY Steeped in Japanese tradition, which dates back more than 500 years, the Japanese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Mitsuhiko Okada, and his wife, Mari, recently invited members of the media and specially invited guests to their residence at Maxwell Phillip Street, St Clair, for a Cha-Kaiseki, a Japanese light meal and tea ceremony.
