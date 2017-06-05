a T&T must seize China trade opportunitiesa *Jun. 7, 2017, 2:24 Am Ast

a T&T must seize China trade opportun...

Ind:Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, left, greets Chinese Ambassador Song Yumin, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, second left, and Dr Terrence Farrell, right, chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board at a breakfast meeting titled "The Silk Road Economic Belt and The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Inititave" Prospects of China- Trinidad and Tobago Cooperation at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain last Friday. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY AS China moves full speed ahead to boost trade with countries around the globe through its multi-billion-dollar "Belt and Road" programme, it is urging Trinidad and Tobago to seize the opportunity to get on board.

