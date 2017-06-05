a matter of morality in public affairs *Jun. 8, 2017, 7:9 PM Ast

a matter of morality in public affair...

Jun. 8, 2017

"Historic as it was, the fact that members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago have by an overwhelming majority expressed loss of confidence in the Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Judicial and Legal Service Commission members Maureen Manchouk and Justices Roger Hamel-Smith, Humphrey Stollmeyer, was also a serious indictment on the leadership of this country's judiciary As it now stands, CJ Archie and the other members of the JLSC have failed, at a very critical juncture, to protect Trinidad and Tobago's justice system from serious injury C.J. Archie and the JLSC must do the right thing. This matter has been left to fester for too long.

