3rd International Yoga Day: Modi, Yogi to perform in Lucknow

New Delhi, June 20 The stage is all set for India to hold the third edition of International Yoga Day on Wednesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performing Yoga along with 51,000 participants in Lucknow. Besides the Yoga enthusiasts, several dignitaries, politicians and bureaucrats will gather at Lucknow's Ramabhai Ambedkar Sabha Sthal, where the Yoga rehersels have been going on for over a month now.

Chicago, IL

