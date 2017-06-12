23 Police Band members get a promotion

23 Police Band members get a promotion

Twenty-three members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Band were this week promoted by Acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams during a brief ceremony at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. Among the newly appointed officers are Superintendent Errol Singh, Director of the Police Band and ASP Wayne Nimblette, Deputy Director.

