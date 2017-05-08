Welcome move on road rules *May 8, 2017, 7:33 PM Ast
THE Attorney General's introduction in the Parliament last week of a slate of proposed actions under a new Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Amendment is a more than welcome signal that the Government means to address the menace of reckless, dangerous road usage by motorists in Trinidad and Tobago.
