"We are wallowing in grief"

"We are wallowing in grief"

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

There are 23 psychiatric centres across Trinidad and Tobago, but because of the stigma of mental illness, few people walk through the doors seeking help, says Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists of Trinidad and Tobago. In an interview with the Express on Thursday Deyalsingh said, "We find about three quarters of people who are depressed don't really seek help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC