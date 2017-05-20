"We are wallowing in grief"
There are 23 psychiatric centres across Trinidad and Tobago, but because of the stigma of mental illness, few people walk through the doors seeking help, says Dr Varma Deyalsingh, secretary of the Association of Psychiatrists of Trinidad and Tobago. In an interview with the Express on Thursday Deyalsingh said, "We find about three quarters of people who are depressed don't really seek help.
