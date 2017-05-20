Vocal trio Q-E-D TT takes audiences a...

Vocal trio Q-E-D TT takes audiences a Down Memory Lanea *May 11, 2017, 6:54 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Three of Trinidad and Tobago's finest vocalists, Edward Cumberbatch, Raymond Edwards and Nigel Floyd joined together to prove that good music can be 'Quite Exquisitely Done'. The group's individual members have made quite a name for themselves over the years as solo artistes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC