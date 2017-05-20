Vocal trio Q-E-D TT takes audiences a Down Memory Lanea *May 11, 2017, 6:54 PM Ast
Three of Trinidad and Tobago's finest vocalists, Edward Cumberbatch, Raymond Edwards and Nigel Floyd joined together to prove that good music can be 'Quite Exquisitely Done'. The group's individual members have made quite a name for themselves over the years as solo artistes.
Read more at Trinadad Express.
