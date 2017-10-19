Venezuelan companies accuse Trinidad ...

Venezuelan companies accuse Trinidad of oil spill, demanding compensation

Sixty one non-governmental organisations in Venezuela have blamed the state owned oil company Petrotrin for the presence of crude oil residue found on the shores of the tourist island, Margarita.According to a local environmental group - Papa Bois Conservation - while authorities have not yet officially tested the oil found in Margarita, there are suggestions that it came from the Pointe-Pierre Refinery of the Petrotrin Company. "These are pictures from Venezuela showing how bad it is.

