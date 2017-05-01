UWI 'making amends' - Holness to be inducted into Honour Park tomorrow

Professor Archibald McDonald , pro vice-chancellor, University of the West Indies, and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley unveil his nameplate on July 20 last year. Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be inducted into the Honour Park at the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies tomorrow in what the principal has said should be seen as the university making "amends" for not doing so earlier.

