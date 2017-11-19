UTT Faculty Receives International Aw...

UTT Faculty Receives International Award at AERA 2017 Conference

Dr. Andrew Hunte, Assistant Professor - Mathematics and Programme Leader Foundations and Prior Learning, was presented with an International Travel Award at the recently concluded American Educational Research Association Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The Conference which took place from Thursday 27 April - Monday 1 May 2017, had as its overall theme: Knowledge to Action: Achieving the Promise of Equal Educational Opportunity.

