Union leader: Chairman 'farse and out...

Union leader: Chairman 'farse and out of place'May 4, 2017, 10:9 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The Communication Workers' Union yesterday vowed to do all in its power to prevent any job losses at majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago , The warning comes on the heels of the revelation by TSTT chairman Emile Elias that jobs cuts will come in the future when the company rolls out several technological improvements. But CWU secretary general Joseph Remy said Elias was "farse and out of place" to reveal this information publicly when he knew there was process to follow with regards to the retrenchment of workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,796,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC