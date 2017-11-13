Union leader: Chairman 'farse and out of place'May 4, 2017, 10:9 PM Ast

The Communication Workers' Union yesterday vowed to do all in its power to prevent any job losses at majority State-owned Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago , The warning comes on the heels of the revelation by TSTT chairman Emile Elias that jobs cuts will come in the future when the company rolls out several technological improvements. But CWU secretary general Joseph Remy said Elias was "farse and out of place" to reveal this information publicly when he knew there was process to follow with regards to the retrenchment of workers.

