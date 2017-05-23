Unilever: No sign of economic recovery in short-term*May 23, 2017, 8:25 PM Ast
Unilever Caribbean Ltd, one of the largest consumer goods manufacturers in the English-speaking Caribbean, sees no sign of economic recovery in Trinidad and Tobago in the short term, according to a statement from the chairman on May 9, a day before the mid-year budget review. "The headwinds we have seen in 2016 are expected to continue in the coming year in Trinidad and Tobago, with the economic environment showing no sign of recovery in the short-term.
