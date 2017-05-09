Two killed in Valencia
Michael Hackshaw, 36, of Sapphire Drive, collapsed and died in his vehicle after being shot repeatedly by two masked gunmen shortly after noon. Police reported that around 12.30 pm, Hackshaw was at a garage at Coldero Street, Valencia, leaning on the front door, when two masked men, both armed with guns, emerged from some nearby bushes and began shooting.
