Turn back on way to Tobago: More ferry problems

Monday

The captain of the T&T Express, one of the inter-island ferry service vessels, was forced to turn around and return to the port of Port-of-Spain on Monday, due to a mechanical problems. An official at the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago confirmed that the passenger vessel set sail to Tobago at around 2p.m. "But 15 minutes into the journey the captain realised there was a mechanical problem and took a decision to turn the vessel around," said the official.

Chicago, IL

