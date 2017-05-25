TTFF to screen a God Loves the Fighte...

TTFF to screen a God Loves the Fightera at We Beat *May 25, 2017, 8:39 PM Ast

Trinidad Express

The award-winning film God Loves the Fighter, a gritty urban drama by US-based, Trinidad and Tobago-born filmmaker Damian Marcano, will screen at We Beat's We Film Night on Tuesday - in tribute to the late Earl Crosby. Hailed for its "non-conformist and thrilling voice" by the UK's Candid magazine and for its "slick cinematography" by film magazine Variety, God Loves the Fighter played to sold-out audiences at the TTFF 2013 where it won the People's Choice Award and the Best Local Feature Award.

Chicago, IL

