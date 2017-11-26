Truckers call on Rowley

TRUCKERS using the Atlantic Provider barge to transport goods to and from Trinidad and Tobago are calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to deal with a plethora of problems being experienced with the barge especially since Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan cannot be reached by the truckers. The Inter-Island Truckers and Traders Association yesterday held a meeting at the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union's Hall on Wrightson Road in Port-of- Spain, to discuss issues surrounding the barge which together with another vessel, was acquired by Government to replace the Superfast Galicia which stopped servicing the seabridge several weeks ago.

Chicago, IL

