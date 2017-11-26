Truckers call on Rowley

TRUCKERS using the Atlantic Provider barge to transport goods to and from Trinidad and Tobago are calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to deal with a plethora of problems being experienced with the barge especially since Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan cannot be reached by the truckers. The Inter-Island Truckers and Traders Association yesterday held a meeting at the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union's Hall on Wrightson Road in Port-of- Spain, to discuss issues surrounding the barge which together with another vessel, was acquired by Government to replace the Superfast Galicia which stopped servicing the seabridge several weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.