Trinidada s loss is the DRa s gain*May 23, 2017, 8:16 PM Ast

IT is a matter of grave concern to me - and should be to anyone involved in the Trinidad and Tobago energy sector - that this country, the only natural gas producer and exporter in the Caribbean, should be losing out in the race to supply natural gas to regional markets, other than Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The latter country has no natural gas of its own and buys it from the United States but now the AES Dominicana company has cottoned on to the idea of exporting some of its imported gas to satisfy demand in the Eastern Caribbean, all of whose countries are members of the Caribbean Community and Common Market .

