Trinidada s loss is the DRa s gain*Ma...

Trinidada s loss is the DRa s gain*May 23, 2017, 8:16 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

IT is a matter of grave concern to me - and should be to anyone involved in the Trinidad and Tobago energy sector - that this country, the only natural gas producer and exporter in the Caribbean, should be losing out in the race to supply natural gas to regional markets, other than Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The latter country has no natural gas of its own and buys it from the United States but now the AES Dominicana company has cottoned on to the idea of exporting some of its imported gas to satisfy demand in the Eastern Caribbean, all of whose countries are members of the Caribbean Community and Common Market .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness May 19 Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC