The shafting of Donna Cox*May 9, 2017, 10:11 PM Ast

In a note for the consideration of the Cabinet, dated December 6, 2016, the Government moved to have re-established, three positions in the diplomatic service which the same Cabinet had rushed to dis-establish a mere month after it assumed office following the general election in September 2015. "The matter for the consideration of Cabinet is the re-establishment of the positions, on contract, of Consul General, Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, which had been created for the Consulates General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto, New York and Miami," this note said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.