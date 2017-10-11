The shafting of Donna Cox*May 9, 2017, 10:11 PM Ast
In a note for the consideration of the Cabinet, dated December 6, 2016, the Government moved to have re-established, three positions in the diplomatic service which the same Cabinet had rushed to dis-establish a mere month after it assumed office following the general election in September 2015. "The matter for the consideration of Cabinet is the re-establishment of the positions, on contract, of Consul General, Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, which had been created for the Consulates General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto, New York and Miami," this note said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC