the Dumas Decision

The recent decision by the Privy Council in the matter of the Attorney General v Dumas has opened the door to public interest litigation in a manner that now places all public authorities-from President to Prime Minister and Cabinet to commissions-in a place where they can all be challenged in court for the validity of any of their decisions. It is a landmark judgment for which Mr Dumas must be openly congratulated for having the fortitude to pursue notwithstanding the great personal financial risk that he faced.

