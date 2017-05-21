the Dumas Decision

The recent decision by the Privy Council in the matter of the Attorney General v Dumas has opened the door to public interest litigation in a manner that now places all public authorities-from President to Prime Minister and Cabinet to commissions-in a place where they can all be challenged in court for the validity of any of their decisions. It is a landmark judgment for which Mr Dumas must be openly congratulated for having the fortitude to pursue notwithstanding the great personal financial risk that he faced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.