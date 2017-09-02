That Massy-TSTT deal*May 14, 2017, 9:2 PM Ast

The disclosure in this newspaper yesterday, by the chairman of the Massy Group, that the recent sale of Massy Communications to the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago would save the conglomerate from further haemorrhage is a fresh eye-opener on this transaction. Massy Group chairman, Robert Bermudez, the newly-appointed Chancellor of The University of the West Indies said the sale of Massy Communications to the partly State-owned TSTT means that his group will now "exit the telecommunications industry".

