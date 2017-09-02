That Massy-TSTT deal*May 14, 2017, 9:...

That Massy-TSTT deal*May 14, 2017, 9:2 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Trinadad Express

The disclosure in this newspaper yesterday, by the chairman of the Massy Group, that the recent sale of Massy Communications to the Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago would save the conglomerate from further haemorrhage is a fresh eye-opener on this transaction. Massy Group chairman, Robert Bermudez, the newly-appointed Chancellor of The University of the West Indies said the sale of Massy Communications to the partly State-owned TSTT means that his group will now "exit the telecommunications industry".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC