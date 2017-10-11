TCL profit falls 61%

Trinidad Cement Ltd recorded a 61 per cent decline in its after-tax profit for the three-month period ending March 31, 2017, the regional group headquartered in Claxton Bay reported yesterday. In its summary, consolidated interim financial report published on the T&T Stock Exchange website, the group said it generated a total revenue of $422 million for the first quarter of 2017, which was 12 per cent lower than for the comparable period in 2016 when it generated $480 million.

