TCL profit falls 61%
Trinidad Cement Ltd recorded a 61 per cent decline in its after-tax profit for the three-month period ending March 31, 2017, the regional group headquartered in Claxton Bay reported yesterday. In its summary, consolidated interim financial report published on the T&T Stock Exchange website, the group said it generated a total revenue of $422 million for the first quarter of 2017, which was 12 per cent lower than for the comparable period in 2016 when it generated $480 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC