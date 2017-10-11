TATT: Citizens to benefit from increased wi-fi in public spaces

Chairman of the Telecommunications Authority of Trinidad and Tobago Gilbert Peterson has said that Trinidad and Tobago is expected to benefit from 45 Wi-Fi hotspots in public spaces. He also said TATT is moving with speed towards the licencing of White Space Devices Smarter Living In The Caribbean Forum at Hyatt Regency Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, recently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.