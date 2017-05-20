T&T wants regional approach to changi...

T&T wants regional approach to changing global environment

19 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Trinidad and Tobago says there must be a concerted thrust for economic transformation in the Caribbean in order to be globally competitive. Addressing the 47th annual meeting of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank Board of Governors, which ended here on Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis noted that the theme of "integration, trade and economic growth is a relevant and timely one for the region and for Trinidad and Tobago in particular.

Chicago, IL

