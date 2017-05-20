T&T wants regional approach to changing global environment
Trinidad and Tobago says there must be a concerted thrust for economic transformation in the Caribbean in order to be globally competitive. Addressing the 47th annual meeting of the Barbados-based Caribbean Development Bank Board of Governors, which ended here on Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson Regis noted that the theme of "integration, trade and economic growth is a relevant and timely one for the region and for Trinidad and Tobago in particular.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No face for mental illness
|May 19
|Humanspirit
|1
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
