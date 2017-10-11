T&T team to visit Venezuela*May 2, 2017, 10:11 PM Ast

T&T team to visit Venezuela*May 2, 20...

READY TO ASSIST: Energy Minister Franklin Khan during his contribution at yesterday's sitting of the Senate. - Photo courtesy The Office of the Parliament of T&T A Trinidad and Tobago team of officials from Petrotrin, the Ministry of Energy, Environmental Management Authority and T&T Coast Guard will be visiting the areas in Guiria, Venezuela, affected by the Petrotrin oil spill either today or tomorrow, "to get first-hand knowledge of the level of contamination", Energy Minister Franklin Khan stated yesterday in the Senate.

