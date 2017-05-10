T&T judge to rule on legality of Jack Warner extradition in July
A High Court Judge in Trinidad will on July 31 rule on the extradition proceedings initiated against former government minister and football official Jack Warner.Warner is wanted in the United States to face corruption allegations stemming from his time as vice-president of FIFA. High Court Judge James Aboud set the date after listening to submissions from Warner's attorneys and those of the Office of the Attorney General at the Port-of-Spain High Court on Friday.
