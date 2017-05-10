T&T judge to rule on legality of Jack...

T&T judge to rule on legality of Jack Warner extradition in July

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Jamaica Observer

A High Court Judge in Trinidad will on July 31 rule on the extradition proceedings initiated against former government minister and football official Jack Warner.Warner is wanted in the United States to face corruption allegations stemming from his time as vice-president of FIFA. High Court Judge James Aboud set the date after listening to submissions from Warner's attorneys and those of the Office of the Attorney General at the Port-of-Spain High Court on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC