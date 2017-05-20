'Stretch' laid to rest in Plymouth

FORMER People's National Movement minister Rennie Dumas was laid to rest yesterday at the Plymouth Public Cemetery after a funeral service held at the St David Anglican Church, Plymouth. He died on May 14 after suffering from heart-related ailments for over five months.

