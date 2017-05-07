State saves $10 billion

Belt-tightening has helped the State spend $10 billion less than expected in 2016, the Auditor's General report for the fiscal year, which ended on September 30, 2016, has shown. In addition to that, this is also the first time in five years that the country has received more revenue than it has spent, the report states.

Chicago, IL

