Shortlist of regional projects under consideration by European programme

GOSIER, Guadeloupe -- Following an initial evaluation process, a shortlist of several projects in partnership with Anguilla, Dominica, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, along with a number of other Caribbean countries is due to be presented to the Interreg Carabes programme Selection Committee on May 30 and 31, 2017, at the Hotel Salako, Gosier, in Guadeloupe. The Interreg Carabes programme The Interreg Carabes programme is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and supports cooperative actions addressing common regional challenges in order to strengthen the territorial and sustainable economic development of the Caribbean region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.