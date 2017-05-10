Share the joy
Superintendent of Prisons Programmes and Industry, TT Prisons Service, Charmaine Johnson yesterday said all mothers incarcerated at Women's Prison must be given the opportunity to celebrate with their children during its annual Mother's Day function. Delivering the feature address at the Women's Prisons 13th annual Mother's Day function, in Arouca, Johnson said while it has been the custom to have only a small number of mothers celebrate with their children at the function, in the past, that must now change.
