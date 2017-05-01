Same khaki pants; damned if you do!May 1, 2017, 7:37 PM Ast
What a shameful day, for public servants! As reported in a recent edition of the daily newspapers, during a meeting of the Public Administration and Appropriation Committee, the acting permanent secretary/accounting officer, Ms Marion Haynes, of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, when asked pertinent questions, failed to provide the necessary answers. Her unpreparedness and inability to respond positively, reflected the heights of unprofessionalism and ineptitude.
