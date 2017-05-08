Sachin wins National String Festival

Sachin wins National String Festival

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

VIOLINIST Sachin Boodram of ASJA Boys' College, mesmerised a packed audience on Sunday with a polished rendition of a classical piece titled 'Welcome of the Rajput warriors' en route to capturing the first prize in the 2017 National String Festival. The two-day string music festival was hosted by the Court Street Chamber Orchestra in San Fernando under the musical direction of Swedish-born violinist Gunilla Tang Kai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,996 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC