Sachin wins National String Festival

VIOLINIST Sachin Boodram of ASJA Boys' College, mesmerised a packed audience on Sunday with a polished rendition of a classical piece titled 'Welcome of the Rajput warriors' en route to capturing the first prize in the 2017 National String Festival. The two-day string music festival was hosted by the Court Street Chamber Orchestra in San Fernando under the musical direction of Swedish-born violinist Gunilla Tang Kai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.