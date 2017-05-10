Sabga awardees
Two Guyanese were among the recipients of this year's Anthony N. Sabga Caribbean Awards for Excellence. The laureates included sculptor Winslow Craig nominated for Arts and Letters while Arif Bulkan was nominated for his work as a lawyer under the Public and Civic Contributions category.
