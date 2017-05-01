Roget repeats 'take your platform and...

Roget repeats 'take your platform and go' statement

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Newsday

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union president general Ansel Roget is that bpTT should, 'take its platform and go!' That remark landed him in hot waters with the business sector and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after bpTT announced it would not be constructing its Angelin platform in Trinidad but would do so in Mexico. He reiterated his stance yesterday while addressing the May Day march at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC