Roget repeats 'take your platform and go' statement

OILFIELD Workers Trade Union president general Ansel Roget is that bpTT should, 'take its platform and go!' That remark landed him in hot waters with the business sector and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley after bpTT announced it would not be constructing its Angelin platform in Trinidad but would do so in Mexico. He reiterated his stance yesterday while addressing the May Day march at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.