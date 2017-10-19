Rambharat: $1b cut in food import billMay 9, 2017, 10:19 PM Ast

Rambharat: $1b cut in food import bil...

Rambharat: $1b cut in food import bill

Trinidad and Tobago's food import bill was reduced by TT$1 billion in the last 18 months, Minister of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries Clarence Rambharat told the Senate yesterday. Rambharat said the "challenges in accessing foreign exchange" was one of the possible reasons for this reduction.

