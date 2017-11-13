Passing bribes at Licensing Office - An open secret
For $3,000 a person can obtain a freshly minted driver's licence at any licensing office in Trinidad without doing the regulations or driving test, according to information reaching the Express. Commenting on this allegation yesterday, Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan acknowledged there is corruption at the Licensing office but said this will no longer be tolerated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
