Opportunities on the horizon?
This week, we at Bourse take a closer look at the highlights of the 2017 Mid-year Budget Review as presented by the Honourable Minister of Finance on May 10th 2017, placing particular emphasis on opportunities and implications to investors. Mid-Year Fiscal Position at a Glance The Minister of Finance indicated that Government revenue for FY2017 was revised upward to TT$48.0b, from the previous TT$47.4b, largely due to an expected increase of $575m stemming from income taxes from petroleum companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr '17
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC