Opportunities on the horizon?

Yesterday

This week, we at Bourse take a closer look at the highlights of the 2017 Mid-year Budget Review as presented by the Honourable Minister of Finance on May 10th 2017, placing particular emphasis on opportunities and implications to investors. Mid-Year Fiscal Position at a Glance The Minister of Finance indicated that Government revenue for FY2017 was revised upward to TT$48.0b, from the previous TT$47.4b, largely due to an expected increase of $575m stemming from income taxes from petroleum companies.

