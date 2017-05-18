'Open the Children's Hospital'

'Open the Children's Hospital'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

OPPOSITION leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar yesterday called on government to not only open the Couva Children's Hospital but to make its services free to both adults and children. 'We call on the government to give a commitment to the people and to the children of Trinidad and Tobago that no citizen of Trinidad and Tobago will have to pay to use the Couva Children's Hospital,' she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness 8 hr Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,107 • Total comments across all topics: 281,145,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC