'Open the Children's Hospital'

OPPOSITION leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar yesterday called on government to not only open the Couva Children's Hospital but to make its services free to both adults and children. 'We call on the government to give a commitment to the people and to the children of Trinidad and Tobago that no citizen of Trinidad and Tobago will have to pay to use the Couva Children's Hospital,' she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.