OECS Bar Association President In Favor Of CCJ Being Final Court

St Kitts and Nevis : There has been a response to Trinidad and Tobago's head of state's appeal for the majority of CARICOM states to accede to the appellate jurisdiction of the Caribbean Court of Justice. He has been explaining that replacing the London-based Privy Council with the CCJ should be more of a priority for the others including the OECS countries of St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.