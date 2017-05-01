North Oropouche erupts: Fiery road protestsMay 1, 2017, 11:0 Am Ast
WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has responded to protesting residents of North Oropouche, near Sangre Grande, saying restoration works would begin soon on roads leading into the village. Sinanan said he had contacted the Water and Sewerage Authority to repair the roadways which were impacted by recent works to pipelines in the area.
