North Oropouche erupts: Fiery road pr...

North Oropouche erupts: Fiery road protestsMay 1, 2017, 11:0 Am Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Trinadad Express

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has responded to protesting residents of North Oropouche, near Sangre Grande, saying restoration works would begin soon on roads leading into the village. Sinanan said he had contacted the Water and Sewerage Authority to repair the roadways which were impacted by recent works to pipelines in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC