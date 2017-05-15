NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25

NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25

The NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25 at Central City BBQ. The lineup includes bands and DJs from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Honduras and the U.S., including Etana, I-Majesty, T-Rock, Alexey Marti, Yard Squad Band, Merengue 4 and others.

Chicago, IL

