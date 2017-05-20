No Trinis were harmed in Manchester terror attack

The Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs says the High Commission for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, London has confirmed that all nationals within the diaspora who are registered with the High Commission are safe following the terror attack which resulted in death and injury at the Manchester Arena in Manchester on Monday. The High Commission will continue conducting routine checks with the relevant authorities and has issued alerts to ensure that nationals are aware of the safety measures that were implemented in Manchester and around the country, as a result of the increase of the terror threat level to "critical" which is the highest level., the Ministry stated in a press release on Wednesday.

