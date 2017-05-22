No transport for TT's cadets

6 hrs ago

President Anthony Carmona is calling on corporate TT to partner with the Government to help bring more resources to rural communities. Carmona was addressing young men and women at the TT Cadet Force Parade on Saturday held at Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, in commemoration of the Trinidad and Tobago Cadet Force 107th Anniversary.

Chicago, IL

