NIU Steelband director plays last show

Julia Spahn for Shaw Media NIU Steelband students watch director Cliff Alexis and Liam Teague share a musical conversation as they perform “Take a Break Today” on Sunday night during a tribute concert honoring Alexis' years at NIU. DeKALB – Fans, colleagues and friends of Clifford Alexis filled Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on Sunday to pay tribute to the retiring co-director of the renowned NIU Steelband.

