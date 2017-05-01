NIU Steelband director plays last show
Julia Spahn for Shaw Media NIU Steelband students watch director Cliff Alexis and Liam Teague share a musical conversation as they perform “Take a Break Today” on Sunday night during a tribute concert honoring Alexis' years at NIU. DeKALB – Fans, colleagues and friends of Clifford Alexis filled Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on Sunday to pay tribute to the retiring co-director of the renowned NIU Steelband.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup...
|Apr 13
|drod113
|22
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC