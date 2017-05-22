NIB warning *

THE National Insurance Board is looking to Government and policy-makers for urgent reform, warning yesterday that its funds face exhaustion by 2030 under the current mode of operation. Speaking yesterday at a Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce breakfast session titled "pension reform in T&T as it relates to the national insurance system", executive manager for policy, planning and actuarial services at the NIB, Feeyad Khan, said urgent change is required and the NIB cannot do it alone.

