NFM supports Junior Development Hockey squadMay 26, 2017, 10:33 Am Ast

NFM CEO, Kelvin Mahabir , presents the contribution to TTHB President, Douglas Camacho in support of the Junior Development Hockey Squad. National Flour Mills Limited is a proud sponsor of the Trinidad and Tobago Hockey Board's Junior Development Squad as this team prepares to participate in an invitational Under 23 Provincial National Hockey Championships in Vancouver, Canada in July 2017.

