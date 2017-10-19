New cargo vessel being looked at*

Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago chairman Alison Lewis has confirmed that the PATT board took a decision on Monday to have the MV La Caracola cargo vessel looked at to service the seabridge between Trinidad and Tobago. However, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan must give approval in going forward.

Chicago, IL

