National Carriers names three Drivers...

National Carriers names three Drivers of the Month

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Fleet Owner Magazine

National Carriers announced its Drivers of the Month for the first quarter of 2017: Dmitry Kompaneyets , Kenrick Persad , and Anthony Higginbottom . Combined, they have not had any service failures this past year while driving over 350,000 miles without a preventable accident, the company noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr 13 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,828 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC