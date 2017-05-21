My daughter's suffering has ended'

Sylvia Nelson mother of Marissa Nelson speaks to members of the media at her Johnson Lane home in Valencia following the passing of her daughter Marissa due to complications from surgery yesterday Her story was also aired on sister station CNC3 and reached over 295,000 readers on Facebook and was shared 1,169 times within hours after going public. Nelson spoke of being confined to her bed for over four years because of her obesity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.