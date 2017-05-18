Mr Brigo, thank you for the music and laughter
Trinidad and Tobago has lost Samuel Abraham, fondly known as Brigo, one of its iconic calypsonians, who made calypso fun and memorable with his facial contortions. Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Gadsby-Dolly shared this sentiment on Brigo who was renowned for his autobiographical Don't Beat Mama Popo and Voodoo Man.
Read more at Trinadad Express.
