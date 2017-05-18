Mr Brigo, thank you for the music and...

Mr Brigo, thank you for the music and laughter

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad and Tobago has lost Samuel Abraham, fondly known as Brigo, one of its iconic calypsonians, who made calypso fun and memorable with his facial contortions. Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Gadsby-Dolly shared this sentiment on Brigo who was renowned for his autobiographical Don't Beat Mama Popo and Voodoo Man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No face for mental illness Fri Humanspirit 1
News LGBTQ activists in Caribbean ask Canada for sup... Apr '17 drod113 22
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,475 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC